Actress Rubina Dilaik is a household name thanks to her portrayal of Radhika in Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress, who with hubby Abhinav Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 14, recently opened up about one of her relationships with an actor that did not work out.

In a recent chat, the BB14 winner recalled her previous relationship and shared how she was disillusioned about love for a while. She even revealed that it took such a toll on her that she was afraid of even going out on a date with someone. Read on to know all she had to say.

While in conversation with host Siddharth Kannan, as reported by Hindustan Times, Rubina Dilaik opened up about her previous relationship with an actor. She said, “Jab dhakka lagta hai toh lagta hai, ‘Ab bas, ab nahi chahiye. Ho gaya’ (When you receive a blow, you feel, ‘Enough, I don’t want to go through it again. I am done’).”

Continuing further, Rubina Dilaik added, “Believing in it was even more scary, I would say. I was scared. I could hardly muster the courage to even go out on dates. I said, ‘Nahi, baba, nahi chahiye (No, I don’t want this).’ I was definitely scarred and scared.” When probed about how long it took for her to come out of that phase, Rubina said, “A good one year.”

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik married actor Abhinav Shukla in 2018. The duo appeared together on Bigg Boss 14, where their relationships saw a lot of ups and downs. Despite going into the show with troubles, the two have since emerged stronger and have expressed their desire to renew their wedding vows.

