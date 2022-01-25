Ram Kapoor is one of the big names in the television industry as he has contributed a lot with his amazing work. Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat star is currently married to actress Gautami but soon after their marriage, she left her career to look after her family. Back in 2019, the actress in an interview revealed how people used to give her weird looks because they thought Sakshi Tanwar was his real wife.

Gautami and Ram met on the sets of the Ghar Ek Mandir, later they dated for a while before getting married on Valentine’s Day in 2003. The couple has two children, daughter Sia and son Aks.

Gautami has done some interesting daily soaps in the past and back in 2019 the actress sat for an interview with ETimes and talked about the time when people thought Sakshi Tanwar was the real wife of Ram Kapoor after they worked together in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Talking to the news portal, Gautami told, “There was a phase when fans thought that Sakshi Tanwar was his (Ram Kapoor) real wife, during the Bade Acche Lagte Hain times and that was quite amusing. When we would travel abroad on a family trip, people would give me weird looks and wonder who this lady was with Ram in place of Sakshi. But with social media now, people thankfully know that I am his lawfully wedded wife.”

A few years ago, Ram stunned everyone after he lost a lot of weight, talking about same, the Parvarrish 2 actress said, “With Ram, when he decided to do it, he went for it. He is a foodie so, for him to do this, is a big thing. He has taken a long time to lose all the weight. He has not supplemented and it is going fit completely in a natural way. He still feels that he has just come halfway through and will take another 6 months to achieve his goals and reduce more weight. He says that fitness is an addiction and now that he has reached up to this level, he wants to achieve it all.”

Gautami further adds, “Now that Ram (Kapoor) has not taken any work commitments, it’s good that he can focus on his workout. Fitness is something very personal. No one can push or force the other into fitness. I have been into fitness for the past 20-25 years. During both my pregnancies, I was on my feet till the last day. I had put on 25 kilos during pregnancies and lost all the baby fat in a few months. I have been working out and it is a part of my life. I eat everything and have a great appetite but it is all disciplined. I have been a fitness freak, but Ram has inspired me all the more.”

