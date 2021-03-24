Star Plus’ show Anupamaa is among the top shows in the TRP charts ever since it has begun. The Rupali Ganguly starrer keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats with every new twist and turns. Fans always keep appreciating the show and its content for being so relatable. As you all must already be aware, the divorce drama between the actress and her on-screen hubby Vanraj is going on. And, it looks like there will be an entry of a new man into her life.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, then Ram Kapoor is going to be the new man in the show. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

As per the reports in Bollywood Life, Ram Kapoor will enter as a parallel lead and be seen opposite Rupali Ganguly. The entertainment portal also contacted Rajan Shahi asking about the new man in Anupamaa’s life, and he said, “I want Ram Kapoor to play the part.”

Well, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers. Only then will it be confirmed. Meanwhile, Bollywood Life also claims that this man will not be a stranger as per the twist in the show, but instead will be someone from her past. As per the report, he will be someone she knows from back in her college/ school days and that he had loved Anupamaa in the past.

Well, this is going to be really exciting for all the fans of the daily soap. Anyway, love triangles are best-loved by the audience, & this one is surely going to be a cherry on the cake.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother, Deepa Shahi, under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd.

