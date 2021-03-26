Ram Kapoor has always been a big gun in the television and Indian film industry. From his stint in shows like Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain to films like Udaan and Student Of The Year, the actor has earned huge credibility as a performer. Over the years, he had struggled with a consistent weight gain but that never became a hurdle for his professional career.

Not anything but it was a self-awakening call that led Ram to lose a huge amount of weight, almost 30 kgs. He had pledged to reach the goal of achieving a fit version of himself by his 45th birthday. As we all know, he successfully did it and there was a special ’16/8′ diet behind it.

Speaking of the 16/8 diet, it’s a discipline eating pattern where one allows himself/herself to eat whatever they want during a window of 8 hours and then practising a fast for the rest of 16 hours. It sounds a bit tough one but it gets much easier when we put most of the fasting hours during sleeping time. Most of the people who opt for the 16/8 diet, choose a window of 9 am to 5 pm.

As per studies, the 16/8 diet doesn’t have many side effects and is said to be a healthy diet option. It’s also known as intermittent fasting.

Meanwhile, speaking about his weight loss, Ram Kapoor had said, “I was 130 kg when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs. I decided that if I wanted to achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time. 6 months to a year,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

