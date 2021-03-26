The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air in February. The makers were feeling the need for a live audience to continue the show. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharad and the rest of the cast was hopeful that a break would be helpful. The good news now is that the show is returning with a new season and we have all the exciting details! Scroll below.

Advertisement

It was yesterday that Kapil confirmed that TKSS was returning to TV. It was also revealed that the makers were hunting for new talents and the auditions are being held in full force. Amidst it all, Krushna aka Sapna has ended up revealing all the big plans!

Advertisement

Talking about the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek told Times Of India, “The show is returning to TV in May. We haven’t finalised the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under a revamp. We will have a new set and there will be a few new additions also and I will give you good news about it soon.”

Krushna Abhishek also mentioned how he missed The Kapil Sharma Show and can’t wait to begin again. “I am missing the show a lot. Because we used to have lots of fun and we never realised how the entire day would pass so swiftly. Kapil and I discussed a lot over the phone as we both want the show to return soon. He is also gearing up and excited that we will be doing the new season and new things,” said the comedian.

He also confirmed that the star cast is yet to sit together and discuss what they plan to do.

Are you excited for The Kapil Sharma Show to begin again? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Pathan Exclusive: Here’s Why This Could Prove To Be A Risky Project For Shah Rukh Khan!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube