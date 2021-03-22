Krushna Abhishek is known to spread laughter on Television. He is currently viral for his role of Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. But did you know he left many actors including John Abraham furious for his very skill in the past? Such that, many left his show with disappointment. Read on for all the details!

The incident stems back to 2016 when Krushna was a part of Comedy Nights Bachao. The show worked around the idea of comedian roasting the celebrities. Reportedly, many including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others had refused to be a part of the show because of some demeaning jokes.

John Abraham who had refused earlier agreed to be a part of the show when he was promoting Force 2. He appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao along with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin. But things turned upside down when Krushna Abhishek cracked jokes on the actor mocking his films in the past. As expected, it did not go well with the actor who walked out of the show mid-way.

Later, Krushna Abhishek broke his silence on the matter and revealed all that happened behind the scenes. In a conversation with Bombay Times, the comedian revealed, “John and I have known each other for many years now and he is the only Bollywood actor who called me when my father passed away recently. I am really sad that I upset him. I was cracking jokes on his earlier films like ‘Paap’. That’s when he told me that those were his favourite films.”

Krushna continued, “Sometime later when he refused to shake a leg with Sonakshi and me on stage, I realised that he was upset. He soon walked out and I ran after him, but he left. I want to apologise to him; I haven’t slept for the last few days because of this. I specially flew down from my shoot in Kulu Manali because John had agreed to be on the show. I hope he understands and forgives me.”

After all of this, even John Abraham was asked about his opinion on the matter. However, he set the records straight when he said, “I feel I won’t comment on it otherwise I will give them more importance than they deserve.”

