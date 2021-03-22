Bollywood’s love for mythology and epic period dramas hasn’t dimed a bit. With biggies like Adipurush, Ramayana already in the pipeline, another project that has come to the lights is Suryaputra Mahavir Karna. And guess what, the actor who has rocked in period dramas like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, has been said to be approached to play the titular role. Yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh.

For the unversed, it was last month that Suryaputra Mahavir Karna was announced and the official logo was unveiled by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. It’s is said to be one of the big-budgeted movies of India. And now, Ranveer is all set to join the camp.

As per Peepingmoon, Ranveer Singh has shown interest after being approached for the role but is yet to say the final yes.

“What Pooja Entertainment has announced is a revamped version of the project. They are making it with a different set of cast and production teams, on a much bigger scale than earlier planned. Envisioned on an unparalleled scale with benchmark visual effects, the film requires someone who could bring Karna alive on screen and the makers believe Ranveer fits the bill to the T. They have approached the actor and he has also shown his interest, however, nothing concrete has materialised so far.”

We hope everything falls in place and Ranveer Singh comes on the big screen in and as Suryaputra Mahavir Karna.

Check out the official logo:

