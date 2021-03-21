The Indian film industry is getting back to its roots. The reason we say so is that the industry is churning out a huge number of films based on Indian mythology and epic works of literature. Interestingly, on Ramayana itself, a bundle of films will be rolling out soon. One such is project is Alaukik Desai’s Sita: The Incarnation. The film will be written by Baahubali fame renowned writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad. A few weeks back, the film was in the news as names of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan were doing rounds.

For the unversed, it was learnt that the makers of Sita: The Incarnation have approached Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play the titular role. Contrary to all such reports, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has now set the records straight. He has debunked all such names as the film is still in an early stage.

While speaking to Mid Day, Vijayendra Prasad said, “I don’t think any actor has been approached for Sita’s role, to my knowledge. We have just started writing the script. Once done, we will search for a young actor to play the title role.” He further added that the film will have more of its focus on Sita’s life as he quoted, “The film will have considerable footage of a young Sita, showcasing her life before marriage to Ram.”

Thankfully, the writer of Sita: The Incarnation has clearly refuted all rumours of approaching Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, thus leaving no room for useless discussions.

Meanwhile, lyricist and dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir who too is working on the project spoke on the comparisons with projects like Adipurush and Madhu Mantena’s Ramayana.

He said, “I don’t think one can draw parallels between Sita: The Incarnation and any other film. The time frames [of Sita’s life] showcased are different. Our film is female-centric and about a young Sita.”

