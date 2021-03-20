Alike many Bollywood films, Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre will also witness its big release in the theatres. The film also stars Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor amongst others. But one actor making the most noise is Rhea Chakraborty, who will be making her comeback in Bollywood with the film.

For the unversed, Rhea has gone through a lot ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. SSR’s family filed an FIR against her, she was sent to custodial jail in NCB row and there also remains a legal battle with Sushant’s sister. Amidst it all, she faced a lot of backlash and fans of the late actor want her banned from B’Town.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, SSR fans have boycotted many films. Sadak 2 helmed by Mahesh Bhatt witnessed a big roadblock. Similarly, Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii was majorly impacted too. Ever since the promos of Chehre have come out, there’s been a constant demand to boycott the film due to Rhea Chakraborty’s presence as well.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Anand Pandit and asked if the team fears the boycott upon release. “Not at all, there’s no boycott. Nothing! You can go to our YouTube channel also. We recently dropped the trailer; there are hardly a few negative comments here and there. It’s okay, that happens with everybody.”

There also have been rumours about Krystle D’Souza taking over Rhea Chakraborty as the actress was snubbed from the first poster of Chehre. Refuting the rumours, Anand Pandit continued, “She is not replacing anybody. Actually, we had Kriti Kharbanda earlier, but because of the clash of another film, she couldn’t give her dates. So we had to replace her with Krystle. Rhea is intact, as it is.”

Chehre is slated for a theatrical release on 9th April 2021.

