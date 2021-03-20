Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra announced their relationship last year after the lockdown ended during the ongoing global pandemic. However, their relationship didn’t last long and Maera recently spoke about the break-up. Now Adhyayan is breaking his silence as well.

Adhyayan is also promoting the release of his new song, Peg Daariya. During a conversation with leading daily, the actor has opened up swerving away from his music and future plans as a singer. He also talked about his alleged break up with Maera.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Adhyayan Suman initially said, “I’ve been through so much in my life that these things don’t affect me anymore. I’ve actually come out of such tough situations in my life, where people have said bigger things…much, much bigger things. Of course (I loved her), but see, every person breaks up very differently — I’ll break up very differently, I’ll talk about it very differently, I will deal with it very differently. I absolutely respect her decision for the way she wanted to deal with it and probably put her statements out, which is absolutely fair and fine and I don’t think I’d want to say anything and add fuel to the fire and burn the forest down because there’s no point in that.”

However later, the actor-singer opened up about Maera Mishra’s statement to the media about the breakup. Suman said, “Whatever she said, I actually did not read anything between the lines. Whatever she said is absolutely her call, it’s not something that I want to counter because as she said ‘I’m a different person, it’s not like I’ve changed, it’s just something that she felt, and as I said before, ‘We’re human beings, we change with situations and different situations make us a certain way.’ I’m at this point in life where I have survived and no matter what happens, I will not let anyone pull me down anymore. All I want right now in life is to achieve, achieve something so that I could make my parents proud. If I don’t do anything for them, it’d make me very sad — they’re my mother and father and so, may not expect much, but I’d feel very bad. So, I’m just on my journey of self-discovery, wanting to work hard — in this journey, people will come and people will go and somebody who’s meant to stay, one day, he or she will stay.”

What do you think about Adhyayan Suman’s opinion on Maera Mishra’s statement on their break up? Let us know in the comments.

