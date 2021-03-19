Arjun Kapoor is finally set to treat his fans with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film co-starring Parineeti Chopra releases today. Director Dibakar Banerjee got into method acting and made the star cast go through a very unusual process. Read on for exclusive details.

As many know by now, Dibakar Banerjee barred Parineeti and Arjun from socializing with each other before the filming began. It was because the duo has been good friends but their characters in reel life hate each other.

Was the process difficult for the actors? Arjun Kapoor exclusively tells us, “It’s not like I and Parineeti were best friends off-camera that we speak every day. So that wasn’t too difficult. But Dibakar didn’t make us do workshops and readings together. That was new because normally before going into any film, you would spend a little bit of time with your co-actor to do scenes with. He didn’t make us perform any scene and then we were directly shooting. That was something new.”

Arjun Kapoor is usually this fun-loving person. For Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, he had to turn into this man who could throttle somebody. How did that go? “You are made aware of the circumstances and the situations when you sign a film. Yes, I am somebody who jokes around and fools around off-camera but at the same time, as an actor, I look forward to this aspect. If you remember my first few films, I have played a lot of intense characters and I’ve had this side. I definitely enjoy exploring it.”

About working with Parineeti Chopra, Arjun added, “It is easy as there is definitely this comfort. But at the same time, you don’t want to get too comfortable as you want to find the best possible way to perform a scene. Having comfort with your co-actor does make you experiment far more easily rather than having to break ties. If it wasn’t Parineeti, I would have had to work a little bit harder but my beliefs and the process would have been different, but as exciting perhaps.”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releases in the theatres today (19th March, 2021).

