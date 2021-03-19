Rakhi Sawant is now famously known as the ‘entertainment queen.’ The beauty revived her career with her stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. Her antics with Abhinav Shukla was talk of the town and created a lot of stir. But did you know, the reality star once slammed Sunny Leone and asked her to leave India? Read on for all the details!

It was back in 2015 when Rakhi revealed that she has begun to do Yoga to keep up with her fitness. When paparazzi asked her why is putting so much efforts despite being so glamorous, Sawant blamed Sunny. Just not that, she made some cheap remarks against the Ragini MMS actress.

Rakhi Sawant in a viral statement to the press said, “Isiliye karna pad raha hai because ‘acha videos banana hai, glamorous dikhna hai.’ Tummy wagera andar hona chahiye aur bohot sahi chize bahar honi chahiye. Bohot jald ek jan hai jiski waat lagani hai.”

When asked about who it was, Rakhi directly targeted Sunny Leone. She said, “Mai Rakhi Sawant aayi hu Leela ko gila karne” in reference to Sunny’s movie Ek Paheli Leela.

She also blamed Sunny and said she has to be sultry to took glamorous because of the Splitsvilla host. “Mujhe ye pehenne ke liye usine mazboor kia. Lekin usse jyada hot lag rahi hoon.”

Rakhi Sawant continued, “You, Sunny Leone, you get lost from India. You get lost from my film industry. That’s it. Tum udhar jaake jo lollipop khana hai khao, jo karna hai karo, yaha nai. Tumhari wajah se humlog ko aise kapde pehenne pad rahe hai because har koi yahi demand kar raha hai. I really don’t like this. I don’t want any Indian girl to wear stuff like this.”

Check out the viral video here:

