After a long run of over four months, Bigg Boss 14 concluded last month and actress Rubina Dilaik won the trophy of the season.

Advertisement

Her husband Abhinav Shukla is now beaming with joy over his wife and television superstar’s victory. While he has not won the trophy he definitely won a million hearts.

Advertisement

It is a well-known fact that Abhinav, Rubina and Rahul Vaidya often got into arguments. Now Abhinav has opened up about his equation with Rahul and why he feels the latter did not deserve to be in the top 2 spots of the controversial reality show.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhinav Shukla said, “Rahul Vaidya definitely did not deserve to be in the top 2. He was the one who had quit the show midway, he was the one who left the house. But I think he went outside and saw it all, understood how his fan following was growing and that is why he re-entered the house after regaining his lost confidence. But that was wrong and unfair to the other contestants who were a part of the game show since day one and did not quit midway. They had no clue as to what was happening outside. The show is all about your mental health and it’s strength capacity.”

Abhinav also said, “I had also stated that if the audience wants him in the house, it’s fine; because the show is for and by the audience. But yes it was unfair towards the contestants inside the house who stuck to the game come what may.”

Abhinav Shukla also revealed that he would never be friends with Rahul Vaidya. He said, “I will never be friends with him, rather will not be able to. Our area of interests are very different, our likings are very different. The things that I love- travelling, nature, solar system, etc, he pokes fun at it all. I can’t sit and chill with such a man or become a friend with him just for the sake of it. It’s pointless and no need to put in efforts in mending ways with somebody who is so different from you.”

What do you think about Abhinav Shukla’s opinion on Rahul Vaidya? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Is Rude With Actors? Sunayana Fozdar Answers (Exclusive)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube