It isn’t easy being Rakhi Sawant, and that is a universal fact by now. The dancer-actor has been an active part of headlines for months now, thanks to her stint in Bigg Boss 14. But seems like she is taking all possible efforts to be in the news and is not letting the buzz fade. Most recently she revealed that Javed Akhtar wants to make a film on her life. Yes, you read that right.

To your further surprise, last morning, a veteran poet-writer even confirmed that he indeed once told her that he would want to write a script based on her life. While that has turned out to be a fact, we remind of the times, Rakhi had once said she wants Vidya Balan to play her in her biopic. That isn’t it, she even had options back then. Read on to know everything you need to know about this throwback.

Once on a red carpet a couple of years ago, Rakhi Sawant who opted for the media Q and A was asked who would she like to see play her of a biopic is made on her. Rakhi was quick to name Vidya Balan. Reason? She calls it a bold subject and says Vidya has already done a film. She also says there will be a lot of Ooh La La. She said, “Kyuki uss mein bohot saara Ooh La La hoga na… Ooh La La toh dikhana hi padega… Kyuki mera career start hi hua hai ooh la la se…”

That wasn’t it, she has two more options. Rakhi Sawant even named Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra. She said they can play her in the biopic too.

Meanwhile, in an alternate universe back in 2012, it was Rakhi Sawant who had claimed that she can do better Ooh La La than Vidya Balan. Yes, this was in reference to her movie The Dirty Picture. It was announced that the Pardesiya girl was starring in the Bengali version of the film.

Rakhi Sawant, back in 2012, as per Hindustan Times, said, “The film is based on the life of an item girl and it is only befitting that I take on the role as I am the original item girl of Bollywood. I admire Vidya (Balan) a lot. I think she is a great actress and she did a great job in the film. But now it is my turn, and I will do a better ooh la la than her. After this film I am hoping that everyone will chant only my name.”

