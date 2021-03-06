Rakhi Sawant is one of the most trending names in the country right now. All thanks to her stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house and also her antiques that she manages to pull off like it’s her normal. Everyone is aware of her ambitious and OTT statements, and we all secretly enjoy them. Most recently, she said that veteran writer lyricist Javed Akhtar wants to make a fi on her life.

Yes, you read that right. Rakhi said Javed Akhtar wants to write a story for a film on her life. This statement went viral in no time and the Internet was going all over it. There were debates and memes, which made this the most trending topics of the hour. But turns out it was true, and Akhtar had indeed once told her that he would be interested in writing a story on her. Read on to know everything you should and also what the veteran writer exactly has to say.

Talking to SpotboyE, Javed Akhtar has now confirmed that he indeed told Rakhi Sawant that he would like to write a script on her life. This was at a time when the two had met on a flight and Rakhi told Akhtar about her childhood. The writer said, “No, she is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood and I did tell her that someday I would like to write a script based on her life.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant while talking about the same had said, “I got a call from Javed Akhtar Ji, before Covid, about a year ago. He said that he wanted to write my biopic and had asked to meet him. But after that day, I did not get to meet him. They want a biopic to be made on me, but my biopic will be very controversial and I do not know whether the people of the country would like to see it or not.”

