Bollywood’s two superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are coming up with two big projects as Tiger 3 and Pathan respectively. Fans of both the stars are eagerly waiting for their films to be released soon to witness both their stars on screen.

By now it’s a well-known fact that Salman will be seen playing an important cameo in King Khan’s Pathan. Needless to say, fans can’t keep calm about it. Recently, it was reported that Salman will join SRK for the climax to be shot in U.A.E. Now there seems to be a change in plans.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “Siddharth Anand will now roll some of the scenes featuring SRK and Salman in Mumbai itself. Their travel plans are cancelled, owing to an increase in Covid cases. Apparently, the mandatory 14-day quarantine – 7 days institutional and 7 day home seems to be the reason behind this reschedule. The producers don’t want to risk it at this point. Instead, they will be filming some portions of the climax over the next few days at YRF itself”.

The source further revealed, “The team at Yash Raj Films has already conducted a recce in both Dubai as well as Istanbul. So even though the Dubai schedule may be delayed, the makers could opt to shoot a portion of the film in Istanbul.” Going by the report, Dubai and the U.A.E will still serve as the backdrop in the film.

“Few members of the team travelled and got the locations captured on their cameras. A few scenes were shot with body doubles too. They plan to use it differently in the film,” the source further said to the publication.

Interestingly, Salman Khan has an extended appearance in the spy thriller and this will be a huge crossover of sorts in the spy universe Aditya Chopra is creating. Salman, like Tiger, will be helping Pathan aka Shah Rukh fight John Abraham!

