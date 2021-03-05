Ananya Panday Is Chilling With Her 'Liger' Family After Wrapping Up Goa Schedule

Ananya Panday enjoys post-schedule wrap dinner with her team of Liger, see pictures

Advertisement

Ananya who had been stationed in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming Pan-India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda seems to have wrapped the city schedule.

Taking to her social media the actress shared a couple of pictures. One of which read, “And that’s a wrap for Goa”. In another picture, Ananya Panday can be seen enjoying a dinner with her team of Liger.

Advertisement

A source close to Ananya Panday shared, “Ananya has been shooting for Liger for the past month and she had jetted off to Goa for a schedule too. After wrapping the shoot she went out for a dinner with her entire team of the film as a post-wrap celebration.”

In such a short span of her career, Ananya has set the benchmark high with her talent and hard work. Starring opposite South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, Liger will make her the youngest star to be seen in a Pan-India film. Now, isn’t that a big achievement? We are sure that daddy Chunky Panday must be a proud father. We are sure that fans are too excited to see the actress opposite the south sensation.

Besides Liger, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Must Read: When Ratna Pathak Shah Blasted Indian Cinema: “Why Are We So Happy With Kick, Humshakals? Why Do We Tolerate This? Aren’t We Educated?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube