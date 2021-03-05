Apne 2 starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra and Karan Deol is one of the much-anticipated films this year. The Anil Sharma directorial is a sequel to the 2007 much-loved film and was scheduled for Diwali 2021 release.

The film was supposed to have a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj & Shahid Kapoor‘s Jersey. But it seems it will get postponed now.

Reportedly, the shooting of the film was supposed to start in April but it has now been pushed ahead by a couple of months. This means the much-awaited movie will most likely not arrive before 2022. A source has been quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “It’s still being scripted and as against the initial plan of taking the film on floors by the month of April, the makers have now pushed the schedule to July. Apne has found appreciation from a section of audience and taking it forward as a franchise is a challenge in itself. Anil Sharma and his team of writers, along with the Deol’s are working towards fine-tuning the script, and also other elements of pre-production,”

The story of Apne 2 will start from where the previous part ended. And with Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol entering the cast, it seems the things are going to be exciting for this Deol venture.

Interestingly, Anil Sharma has collaborated on several films with the Deols over the decades. He made Hukumat and Elaan-e-Jung with Dharmendra, and directed his son Sunny Deol in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. Sharma also called the shots on Apne, which brought together Dharmendra with both Sunny and Bobby. The director is now ready to make Apne 2, which will also include Sunny’s son Karan Deol in the cast.

“I am born and brought up in Mathura, wherein my childhood there was no cinema theatre near our house. So, when, for a family wedding function I went to Meerut, I went to a cinema theatre for the first time along with my grandfather. It was such an experience because it was a huge dark room, and on a screen, I saw actors. I saw them in such huge in size. I must have been eight or nine years old then. Later, I realised the name of the film was ‘Ganga Ki Lahren’ and the man on screen was Dharmendra. So my introduction to ‘filmstar’ was Dharam ji. I do not know if it was a coincidence that when I came to Mumbai and started assisting BR Chopra saab, I first time saw Dharam ji for the film ‘The Burning Train’, of course as an assistant director,” recalled Apne 2 director Anil Sharma, speaking to IANS.

“Since then I have made not only film with Dharam ji but also with Sunny and Bobby. I think I was destined to be associated with Deol family,” he added.

