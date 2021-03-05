Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s affair was always a matter of interest for everyone till the time it lasted. Though everything was quite hush-hush, there were moments when certain pictures from their outings went viral on social media, leaving the two answerable in front of the media.

There was one such picture of them from their vacay where Kat was clicked wearing a bikini with the Kapoor lad. What caught everyone’s attention at that time was Salman Khan’s reaction to those pictures. He stood in support of Katrina and claimed that her face was morphed.

In 2013, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm as a magazine had published pictures of the two holidaying in Ibiza. The images saw Kat clad in a red and white bikini. Initially, both of them kept mum but later, when both of them were questioned about it at every event, the actress lashed out at the publication and said that her privacy had been invaded

The most shocking reaction came from Katrina Kaif’s ex-boyfriend Salman Khan who came out and supported her. On a show, he said that while he believed it was Ranbir Kapoor in the pictures, Kat’s face had been morphed.

“Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki woh tasveerein na kuch woh publicity stunt tha aur woh morphed tasveerein hain. Kyunki mujhe nahin lagta ki woh…Ranbir toh honge hi par mujhe woh Katrina nahin lagti. Face hoga kisi aur ki body hogi..morphed tasveerein,” he had said.

He added, “Par sochiye sir, koi chutti pe gaya hai personal holidays par aur kisi ne woh tasveer kheech ke daal diya hai. How disgusting! Yeh hamaari maa, beheno ke saath bhi ho sakta hai. How would you guys react when something like this happens with your wives or to your sisters. It’s a disgusting thing.”

Another time, Salman Khan had said, “If such pictures of yours, your mothers or sister’s would be out in the media, how would you feel? Even if your boyfriend’s such pictures came out, would you like it? If you will not like such things, others won’t like it too. What we do in films is a different matter, but exposing one’s personal life in this manner is not right; you do not have any right to do something like this.”

Well, we love how Salman stood for Katrina Kaif, and we are glad that even today, both of them share a great bond.

