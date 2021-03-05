Back when NCB began their probe in busting the drug nexus in Bollywood, actor Rakul Preet Singh was also a name in the list of people to be interrogated. A lot was said and majorly speculated about the actor, and she even decided to take a stand, as she appealed the High Court for an interim order against the new channels. And the same was granted to the actor too.

While that stands there till now, the Delhi High Court has again poked the centre. The HC has asked the police if any actions were taken against the media channels that are not members of the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA). Read on to know everything about this important update of the day right here.

For the unversed, after the NCB probe began to post the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot was being written about Rakul Preet Singh, and she was also connected to Rhea Chakraborty. Rakul approached the Delhi High Court and demanded that the news channels be ordered not to circulate or telecast any news about her in connection to Rhea until the probe is completed and the final report is submitted to the Honourable Court.

The Delhi High Court as per ETimes now has asked the I&B ministry if any action was taken against the news channels that were out of NBSA, and violated the Cable TV Networks Act in reporting anything about Rakul Preet Singh during the who controversy. Not just that Justice Prathiba M Singh, who sought the reports have set the next hearing on May 20.

The I&B Ministry also submitted a detailed affidavit to the court wherein they showed the 10 orders that are passed in relation to Rakul Preet Singh’s appeal. They include action taken against 13 news reports/programs that had published content about the actor. The ministry has also said that they are examining the representation of Rakul’s appeal to the court to intervene.

