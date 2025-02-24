Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s laugh riot, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, is enjoying a steady performance at the box office. It is always nice to watch comedies on the big screen; that is what is happening in this case, and it is expected to see even better days in the following weeks. Scroll below for more.

The movie features an exciting star cast besides Arjun, Bhumi, and Rakul, including Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi, Kanwaljit Singh, Anita Raj, Tiku Talsania, and Alka Kaushal in supporting roles. Mudassar Aziz directed the rom-com produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

Rom-coms are a very risky genre, as too much can ruin everything. However, viewers connect more easily to these kinds of movies. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is spreading smiles across cinemas, and in return, people are smothering it with loads of love. The film has been showing steady performance at the box office and earned a solid 1.48 crores net on Day 3 of its release. Although it has dropped from the Day 2 collection, it is not a worrisome collection.

For the uninitiated, the movie collected 1.75 crore on Day 1 and 2.05 crore on Day 2, witnessing a significant jump of over 20% from Day 1. The film is like a breath of fresh air in an industry filled with action, thrillers, and biopics. Light-hearted rom-coms are always welcomed by the audience, and they also touch on some hard-hitting subjects, keeping things funny.

Three-day Net collection of Mere Husband Ki Biwi:

Day 1 – 1.75 crore

Day 2 – 2.05 crore

Day 3 – 1.48 crore

Total – 5.28 crore net

Therefore, Mere Husband ki Biwi has crossed a notable milestone of 5 crore at the box office despite facing multiple competitions. The crackling chemistry between the trio was visible in the film’s trailer only and is what will further help it mint more money.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi has an interesting plot where a Delhi professional [Arjun Kapoor] faces a love triangle when his old flame [Bhumi Pednekar] returns as he falls for someone new [Rakul Preet Singh]. This leads to a series of comedic misunderstandings in his relationships.

Arjun, Bhumi, and Rakul starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released in the theatres on February 21.

