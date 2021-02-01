Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana Finds His 'Doctor' Heroine In Rakul Preet Singh!

In December, Junglee Pictures announced its next film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana titled Doctor G. The makers have now announced that Rakul Preet Singh would be featuring alongside the actor in this campus comedy-drama.

Ayushmann and Rakul will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, the actress will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann’s senior in the film. The concept is unique, intriguing and unlike something we have seen in mainstream cinema and the wait is surely going to be worth it!!

Talking about her collaboration with Junglee, Rakul Preet Singh shares, “I am super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many first’s in this film for me starting with my co-star Ayushmann and I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and the director Anubhuti for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I had heard it. It’s a very interesting concept of medical drama and campus comedy that will bring a new perspective for the audience. I cannot wait to start shooting for the film”.

Director Anubhuti Kashyap also shares, “It is always amazing to see two talented individuals coming together. For Doctor G, we wanted a very interesting cast and I am happy we have Ayushmann and Rakul with us. Their on-screen pairing is fresh just like the characters they play in the film and their energies and chemistry will be unique and refreshing for the audience”.

Junglee Pictures’ CEO Amrita Pandey shares, “Doctor G is a story very close to our hearts and we are very excited to have Rakul Preet Singh join the lead cast of the movie. She has proved her mettle as an actor in her previous movies and audiences across India already love her. We can’t wait for viewers to see her paired alongside Ayushmann in the movie”.

The movie ‘Doctor G’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead cast is co-written and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat and is slated to go on floors soon.

