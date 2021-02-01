After Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and others, Bollywood has a news police officer. Sidharth Malhotra has donned the khaki uniform for Indra Kumar’s upcoming comedy, Thank God.

While we are awestruck by his look, his caption has also caught our attention. Does he want to join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe? Wondering why we are saying this? It’s all thanks to his caption!

Sharing his look from Thank God on Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra captioned his post, “Just on my way to say hi to Mr. Rohit Shetty P.s – Sneak peek from #ThankGod”

Commenting on Sidharth Malhotra’s pic, one of his fans wrote, “MERA FAVORITE POLICE WALA ;)” Another commented, “Looking soooooooooo handsome and dashing yaaarrrr.” A third follower of his wrote, “Please arrest me right now” Another replied, “Oh my good so cool and cute bhai @sidmalhotra”

Last month, Sidharth Malhotra took to social media and shared two photos from Thank God’s sets. While the first featured the team standing in a temple, the second was a close up of the clapboard. He captioned the post, “Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today.”

Talking about Thank God, Indra Kumar had earlier said, “It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I’ve known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul.”

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God is an Indra Kumar directorial. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles.

As per reports, Thank God will be different from other Indra Kumar films, with laughter and a beautiful message – which will connect with families and be relatable in today’s world – at the end.

Apart from Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra will also feature in Shershaah, which is set to hit the theatres on July 3. This film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. He will also feature in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu.

