Barely 10 days into the shooting of his film India Lockdown and Madhur Bhandarkar has already wrapped up a substantial portion of yet another gritty drama coming from his fold. Set for a start to finish 25 days shooting schedule, the film has been making swift progress in Mumbai.

“Madhur is continuing with his penchant for shooting at real locations,” says a source from the production team, “That has been the hallmark of majority of his films, especially the ones which are set in the underbelly of Mumbai. It was there to be seen in Chandni Bar, the film that got him into the limelight, and later in Traffic Signal as well, one of his other money spinners.”

The makers are expecting a similar outcome for India Lockdown as well which tells the tale of people across different walks of the society in the crucial months of March and April, when the lockdown was just announced and majority didn’t have any clue around how to go about it.

“Madhur and his team of writers had started putting together a chronicle of a lot happening around them in the early days itself, and that’s the reason why they have so much of research material available with them,” an insider comments, “Right from the migrant workers to the businessmen and sex workers to those who were suddenly finding themselves all along, lockdown had an impact on one and all. All of this and more would be seen in India Lockdown which is set to be yet another hard hitting drama from Madhur.”

The National award winning filmmaker was sure that he wanted just the right kind of ensemble cast for his film. While the writing was in full swing, the core character sketch was already in place. This is where he started working in parallel along with his casting team and arrived at the principle cast of Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sai Tamhankar along with Prakash Belawadi and Zarin Shihab (earlier seen in The Family Man).

“We had to get the entire packaging perfect and are glad that Madhur is giving his all to the film,” says Pranav Jain, who is producing the film with Madhur Bhandarkar, “We had been looking forward to associate with him for quite some time, considering his prowess of making concept driven hard hitting films, and the kind of subject that India Lockdown boasts of is just up his alley. When we heard the core concept of the film along with the whole structure where these multiple tracks run in parallel, we knew we had to be a part of it. The way this film is shaping up, we are so proud already.”

With acclaimed cinematographer Keiko Nakahara ensuring that she brings the visuals of Mumbai just the way then city looked during the lockdown last year, one can be rest assured that India Lockdown is set to be classy entertainer for the audiences once it arrives in theatres a few months down the line.

