Sunny, wintry afternoons are the best time for a game of cricket, ask Janhvi Kapoor. On Saturday, the actress posted a video capturing her in action with the bat.

In the Instagram Story video, Janhvi hits a ball with her bat. She wears a Patiala salwar kameez and jacket.

“Is it safe to say I became a pro,” Janhvi Kapoor wrote along with the video.

Cricket seems to be B-Town’s favourite pastime lately. Recently actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Leone posted videos on social media where they can be seen playing cricket.

Recently, Janhvi posted a string of pictures on Instagram, sitting in front of a laptop and looking disinterested. She wears a thick jacket and sips on her drink.

“Work from home they said. It’ll be fun they said,” she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

She will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Her other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

