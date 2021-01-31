Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are the newest married couple on the blog. Everyone is eyeing on their life post the secret and intimate wedding at Alibaug. The actor has won hearts with his love story and the fact that he has always been in love with just one girl, and that is his wife. But, now what is grabbing all the eyeballs is his new house.

Well, that is not a new house, though. The Kalank actor had bought it in 2017 itself. The attention this new place is receiving now does not surprise us as the newlyweds will be shifting here. Continue reading to get all the details.

During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s popular radio show What Women Want, Varun Dhawan had talked about his marriage plans with Natasha Dalal. He revealed how he had even considered being in a live-in relationship with her after he bought his new home.

“Natasha and her parents have been a pretty chill in that sense, but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship, but my parents wanted us… Because I have my own place now. Now I don’t live with my parents anymore,” Varun Dhawan had said.

Actor Anupam Kher had shared a full tour of Varun‘s home on Instagram. The Student Of The Year actor showed Anupam his bedroom, bathroom, gym area, living room, his work den and guest room. Check out the video below:

Varun Dhawan’s home is glamorous and polished at the same time. There are plush leather chairs and dark wood to give it a cosy feel. The bedroom has a dark, tufted bed frame and the marble floors come with dark veins running across the corners for a more luxurious feel. The living room furniture is completely white with a gorgeous blue sideboard giving it a pop of colour.

What do you think of VD’s new house? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

