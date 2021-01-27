Varun Dhawan is amongst the top celebrities who made the most f the pandemic. The actor has finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The wedding took place last Sunday and pictures of the same are viral on the Internet. But do you know? Way ahead of their marriage, the Kalank actor had declared that his parents had given up on him and adopted Natasha? Read on for all the scoop.

It is very well known that Natasha is very close to the Dhawan family. She has multiple times joined Varun during family outings for special celebrations. Last year, she even joined the actor’s mom Laali for Karwa Chauth celebrations. Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor were amongst others who were a part of the event.

During Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani’s wedding, Natasha Dalal appeared with David Dhawan and Laali Dhawan. It was then that Varun Dhawan had a major FOMO moment. The actor took to his Instagram stories and highlighted, “My parents gave up on me and adopted another.” Isn’t that cute?

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrities have been wishing Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal a happy married life. Shahid Kapoor amongst others left everyone in splits when he welcomed Varun to the dark side. Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma are a few others who shared their best wishes.

It was Karan Johar who went emotional with his congratulatory post. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from Varun & Natasha’s wedding. He penned a lengthy note that read, “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent…. that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment… my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ….love you.”

