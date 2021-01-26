Fashionista Urvashi Rautela is always the talk of the town for her upcoming projects and her fashionable Instagram posts. With more than 34 million followers on Instagram, the actress has left behind most of the A-listers in the Instagram number game.

Former Miss Universe Urvashi is one of the top actresses who always inspires people and is loved by her followers for her incredible fashion sense. She is very active on social media and has been regularly updating her fans by uploading her pictures.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela shared a picture of her posing beside a chopper, looking drop-dead gorgeous. In the picture, she is seen in a black crop top, teamed with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana ‘Bum rip’ jeans that her fashion fans can’t get enough of. We’re all accustomed to a strategically placed rip on the knees or occasionally on the thigh. However, Urvashi sporting the latest ‘bum rip’ denim look just goes to show how fashion-forward the starlet is. This look of Urvashi has been encouraging her brave fashion fans to get their hands on the ‘bum rip’ jeans as well.

Urvashi Rautela also accessorized the look with black Versace shades and a pink Louis Vuitton sling bag. The overall look is worth more than 15 lakhs. Check out the picture-

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor, Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video lined up titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos.

Urvashi was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently, the first look of Urvashi Rautela’s Hindi remake of the Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2” created a huge buzz. The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. The announcement of which will be made soon.

Urvashi Rautela has also made an announcement for her upcoming jio studio’s & Netflix series Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda.

