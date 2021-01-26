Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been creating a lot of noise lately. We witnessed our favourite Saumya Tandon exit the show amid the lockdown. Ever since the casting for the new Anita Bhabi has been underway. Amid massive buzz and speculations, Nehha Pendse finally was confirmed to be the replacement. Now, the first promo is out and it’s leaving everyone excited!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Saumya Tandon revealed that she was done with her character. She wanted to experiment more in her career and she had reached her saturation point with Anita Bhabi. When Nehha was casted, loyal fans were initially unhappy. However, the latest promo will surely impress them!

Advertisement

Nehha Pendse took to her Instagram last night and shared her first look as Anita Bhabi. The actress could be seen dressed in a red saree in the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain promo. As she enters the society in a rikshaw, her glamorous avatar left many jaw-dropped! The highlight of the video remained Rohitash Gaud aka Manmohan Tiwari’s reaction!

Manmohan is left spellbound and could even be seen telling Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti, “Biwi hogi tumhari par Bhabhiji Ghar Par ab humari hogi!”

Nehha Pendse shared the new promo as she wrote, “Kyunki bhabhiji ab ghar par hai ❤️ Thank u @binaiferkohli for considering me @hashpot1 and @janabshankybali and manoj ji for being my constant support and @andtvofficial for the warmest welcome ever .. Am all set to have fun on this roller coaster ride”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi recently opened up about Saumya Tandon leaving the show. She mentioned how she missed a female co-star when Saumya left. However, she was more than happy to welcome Nehha Pendse as a replacement!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Telly updates.

Must Read: When Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Actress Saumya Tandon Said, “All Actors Of TV Are Not Really Actors” & Stirred A Huge Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube