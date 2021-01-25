In a crowd of daily soaps and sitcoms, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to carve its niche. It’s the unique style of pulling off comedy and quirky characters which sets Bhabiji apart from other Indian television shows. And due to the same reason, the show has its fans in celebs like Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan.

Yes, that’s right! The actor who is known for his fun roles and a filmmaker who is known as the best one in comedy business are themselves big fans of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Not anyone but the show’s actor, Rohitashv Gaur aka Manmohan Tiwary himself made a revelation during one of his interviews.

It was last year during a chat with Telly Chakkar when Rohitashv revealed about Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan liking the show. Not just them but even Bipasha Basu and her mother love the show. Rohitashv said, “Bipasha Basu’s mother loves our show. Bipasha told us this when she had visited the sets with Karan. We did an episode with them. She was so excited to shoot with us and she even complimented us by saying that it’s very rare to see such good TV actors whose comic timing is just bang on.”

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan had appeared on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain along with Alia Bhatt for promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Meanwhile, during a talk, Rohistashv Gaur also spoke about shooting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain amidst the pandemic. He said, “We all are shooting, but that joy is missing. The pandemic has created a very depressing atmosphere. But fortunately, our scenes and dialogues are so well-written and even the actors are such brilliant performers that they make every scene look beautiful. Because it’s a comedy show, we don’t have to do many retakes and it all comes out beautifully. However, I will admit that because of the current COVID situation everything feels different.”

