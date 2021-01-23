Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot tomorrow in Alibaug. Despite the duo and family trying to keep info under wraps, everything is out there in the media. The wedding venue, guest list, costume designer – don’t we already know it all? But the latest rumour may leave you baffled. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family along with Govinda, Anil Kapoor have not been invited for the ceremony. Read on for the scoop.

Just like Rana Daggubati, Neha Kakkar and many celebrities, Varun and Natasha have opted for a wedding amid the pandemic too. Given the situation, only a limited amount of people are allowed to attend the ceremony. Everybody knows that Varun is loved by one and all. Plus David Dhawan has a huge name in the industry. It is now being difficult for the Dhawan family to cut off names from their invitation list.

If rumours are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda – none of these huge names have been invited. A source close to Bollywood Hungama claims, “Boney’s son Arjun Kapoor is invited. Boney is not. No one from Anil Kapoor’s family is invited either. On the other hand dress designer Manish Malhotra who is related to Varun’s mother is invited, and so are Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. No member of the Bachchan family is invited for the wedding.”

Earlier this week, Pahlaj Nihali expressed his disappointment over not being invited to the wedding. The report also suggests that David Dhawan is having sleepless nights because of all of this. He does not mean to upset anyone because of limitations in son Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding.

The same source added, “He is having sleepless nights ever since the family decided to invite selected guests. But select whom? David has been a part of the film industry for 45 years. He has formed innumerable professional and personal relationships. The thought of inviting some and dropping most of his long-standing associates from the guest list is killing him.”

Well, let’s hope this does not turn out to be another Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai wedding that left many offended!

