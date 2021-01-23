26th January or the Republic Day is one such occasion that superstar Akshay Kumar has booked by default at the box-office. It is an unsaid rule which has been going on for years. Well, his 2021 plans were ruined by COVID-19 pandemic, but Khiladi Kumar made sure that nothing can spoil his 2022 plans. The actor is back with yet another announcement about his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey, and we are sure fans will not be able to keep calm after knowing about it.

Akshay’s much-awaited film finally has a release date. Yes! You heard that right. Akki took to his Instagram handle this morning and gave out this good news. Keep scrolling further to know the release date.

We all know that Akshay Kumar has been on a roll ever since the nationwide lockdown was lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was the first person to begin shooting, and fans could not be happier as they have only been getting good news and loads of new announcements. This morning Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram handle and announced that Bachchan Pandey would be releasing on 26th January 2022.

We know you all must be elated after listening to this. Akshay Kumar posted a picture of his look from Bachchan Pandey and captioned the image as, “His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022!” Have a look at the post below:

Akshay’s intense and raw look in the picture has got all our attention. The rustic brown coloured shirt, with a matching cloth tied on his forehead and multiple chains in his neck, this man surely knows how to get into his character’s skin. His turquoise-blue eye is something that looks quite catchy in his entire get-up.

For the unversed, this film stars Kriti Sanon alongside Akshay Kumar and is being directed by Farhad Samji.

Akshay after finishing Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re got on Bachchan Pandey’s sets. He announced the same on his official Instagram handle, and fans were thrilled to see the new look.

Talking about his line up, Akshay Kumar alongside Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom also has Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and a few more speculated ones in his kitty.

