'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi starts rom-com 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' in Mathura

The upcoming romantic comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, toplined by Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi, went on floors in Mathura on Friday.

The film also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role, and actress Sharmin Segal features opposite Pratik in the romantic comedy. Apart from Mathura, the film will also be shot across several locales including Vrindavan, Gokul and Gwalior.

Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, the film Is slated to release later this year.

“I am extremely excited to collaborate again with Director Hardik Gajjar and Pen Studio. This unique love story will be a learning experience as I will be working with a supremely talented actor Jackie Shroff,” Pratik said.

The actor informed in an Instagram post that temperature at night in Mathura is currently dipping to 11 degree Celsius.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a rage among its viewers. Though the show started to accumulate good word of mouth slowly, over the last few months, Pratik Gandhi led show has been a talk to the town. In his recent interaction, Pratik revealed a whole lot of things that changed after the show.

He even compared the euphoria of this show with his first Gujarati film Bey Yaar which was a game-changer for him. He revealed how his cousin lost a good amount of money in the scam orchestrated by Harshad Mehta.

While talking to Indian Express, Pratik Gandhi said, “Last year, at this time, we were shooting for Scam in full force. The excitement was the same as I was working with the best of people, on a great subject and an author-backed character. Such dream projects don’t come to an actor every day. And I see the entire process from a very spiritual angle. It’ll happen if you’re destined to do it, and you have to make the most of it. I knew something good is bound to happen with the show. But nobody anticipated that’d become this huge. I haven’t seen a single negative comment (about the show) on social media.”

