Just before the lockdown made its way in our lives and the new normal began, Tiger Shroff had just announced the sequel to his debut pad Heropanti. While the announcement poster triggered his fans who could not contain their excitement then, had to go through a dry phase with no update on the film after that. If the latest speculations in the business are to go by there is finally an update and to fans’ dismay, it is not a positive one. Seems like the film is getting pushed from its planned schedule and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

Heropanti 2 had grabbed the attention of the masses when it was announced the film was to go on floors in December and was set to be shot in 9 countries across the globe. The film bankrolled by Tiger Shroff’ mentor Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan will star Tara Sutaria. But as per reports, nothing for the makers is going as per plans.

Advertisement

If Bollywood Hungama’s intel is to go by, the makers have not even been able to complete the recce for the film. Thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19. A source close to the development said, “The film was to be shot across the globe, however owing to the new variant of Coronavirus; the makers could not even complete their recce of shooting spots. It’s all a wait and watch scenario for the film right now and the makers will churn out a new schedule once the global scenario of Covid 19 is under control.”

The source also added that Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 has not only faced delay due to the pandemic but the scripting is also taking more time than expected. “The script of the film also took longer than expected, and the writing department is, giving it finishing touches. In the meanwhile, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has commenced work on Bachchan Pandey, which is more of a test shoot for him under the experience of Akshay Kumar and he will implement a similar shooting strategy on Heropanti 2 as well,” the source added

All of this together has led to a delay for Heropanti 2 which probably will now go on floors in March this year. “Hopefully, we should get rolling before March. We all are waiting for the situation to be a little better as travelling to places like the UK, and the US is a little risky in times like these. There is also a possibility of change in some of the already decided shooting spots. A new schedule will be churned out soon, as the idea is to complete the film with the unit in one go at multiple locations,” a source associated with the film said.

How excited are you for Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Siddharth Nigam Confirms Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga Is Going Off-Air, Reveals The Last Date!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube