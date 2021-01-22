Siddharth Nigam has made a mark in television world just at the age of 20 years. He’s done some noteworthy projects like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Dhoom 3. The actor is currently a part of Sab TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In an unfortunate development, the serial is now going off air! Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has enjoyed 3 successful seasons. The show began with Siddharth playing the role of Aladdin while Avneet Kaur played Princess Jasmine. The Sab Tv creation witnessed a huge blow when Avneet marked her exit. She was replaced by Ashi Singh last year.

Advertisement

Since a while now, there were rumours around Aladdin going off-air. Now, Siddharth Nigam has himself confirmed the news. In a conversation with ETimes TV, the star said, “It is going to be very difficult to live without playing Aladdin. All the cast and crew is sad after hearing the news. But as the saying goes all good things come to an end. Everyone on the set is positive but sad at the same time. It is not confirmed yet but mostly the show might come to an end on February 5.”

Recalling all the struggles due to the lockdown and Avneet Kaur’s exit, Siddharth Nigam continued, “I am happy that the show is getting over on a very good note. We have got so much love and appreciation from the fans for the show. It did well and even post lockdown and Avneet Kaur’s exit which was a kind of big challenge, we managed to do well. I am happy that it is coming to an end at its peak.”

Siddharth Nigam also revealed that he was upset and sad when the producers broke the news to him. He diverted his mind with work but felt the pain when he went home!

Well, we’re sure this will leave all the Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga fans upset. But we’re sure better things are on the way!

Must Read: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif To Join The Celebrations?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube