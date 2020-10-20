25 Years Of DDLJ: Siddharth Nigam & Ashi Singh Recreate Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol's 'Tujhe Dekha Toh' In Their Own Style

Popular on-screen duo Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh, who are winning hearts as Aladdin and Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, have been consistently impressing us with their entertaining performance and charming on-screen chemistry. The adorable duo in their typical fascinating andaaz recreated the magic of the evergreen song “Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam” from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as the movie completes 25 glorious years.

In their latest Video, Siddharth is seen channelling Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj from DDLJ and donning the lover boy’s hat with a guitar in his hand. On the other hand, gorgeous Ashi Singh looks extremely ravishing while essaying Kajol’s character and dancing to the tune of “Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam.”

The movie that initially hit screens on 20th October 1995 has a tremendous fan following across all generations. With the dynamic duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, along with power-packed performances from Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi and Pooja Ruparel Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge went on to become an inspiration for love stories in India.

A quarter of a century, post its release the movie undoubtedly continues to weave its magic spell on Bollywood fans. The film that set the trend for romantic comedies in Bollywood and inspired fashion in the 90s continues to garner immense love from all the Bollywood Deewanas across the country as it joyfully celebrates it 25 years on 20th October 2020. Fans can relive the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ka Jadoo on 20th October at 12 PM on Sony MAX and 7 PM on Sony MAX2.

