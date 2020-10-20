Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Are Not Faking Their Wedding, FIRST Video Together From Roka Ceremony Out!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are everywhere in the news these days due to their wedding. Recently, the couple had a grand Roka ceremony and the video is out. The duo has shared a video of their Roka ceremony where they are seen dancing their hearts out. Read the article to know more about their grand celebrations.

Advertisement

The Roka ceremony happened at a wedding hall and they both are looking absolutely adorable in the pictures and videos. Neha is seen wearing a pink shimmery traditional outfit and Rohanpreet donned a peach and white colour kurta along with a metal brooch. He even matched Neha’s outfit sporting a pink turban. This pair is totally made in heaven. Isn’t it?

Advertisement

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and uploaded an energetic Roka video where the couple is seen in their best spirits, dancing. In the caption, Neha wrote, “Here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event.” Rohanpreet was quick to comment on the post. He wrote: “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuuuuu i love youuuuuuuuu soooooo much 😍😍❤️❤️ Best day Best Momments😇😇😍😍❤️❤️ shukar aa mere rabb da ❤️❤️🥰🥰🎉🎉😘🙈🙈🙈❤️❤️”.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh fans also started commenting on the post and showering their love. One comment reads, “I wish that smile remains protected forever and ever 🥰❤️” Another user wrote, “Wow amazing yrr ❤️❤️ wah roka bhi hogya hai too cute yrr😘😘 ab to shadi bhi jaldi hojaye gi😍” The third one exclaimed, “Rab ne bana di jodi😘😘😘😘😍😍😍”

Rohanpreet also uploaded the same video on his Instagram. The couple’s post also promised that the full video of their Roka ceremony will be released tomorrow. The couple is all set to tie the knot on October 26, followed by a reception, the venue being in Punjab. Well, we are hell excited about that. Are you? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for all the updates on Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Receives Rape Threats From Odisha Lawyer Who Claims The Account Was Hacked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube