Kiara Advani’s Latest Maroon Lehenga Is A Must Have For Diwali But It’s Only Affordable For The SOBO Girls!

Kiara Advani has been a major fashionista. From donning sassy clothes in the recently released Masaba Masaba or her daily spotting, she’s a go-to for styling notes. The actress will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the leading men and is all set to be released on 9th November.

Advertisement

Although the pandemic will lead to only limited promotions, Laxmmi Bomb already has a huge buzz. Recently, the film was leaked in low quality but the audience completely rejected the links in order to watch Akshay and Kiara in full swing with the best quality.

Advertisement

Albeit, Kiara Advani was recently spotted promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress donned a maroon lehenga. It had layers of multi-colour including pink and orange. Not to forget, the Gotta Patti lace across the border gave it the perfect festive touch.

Kiara Advani paired up the lehenga with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse that had detailing similar to that of the borders. She draped the lehenga in the form of a saree. A multi-layered choker necklace with a ring on the right hand complemented the attire. The Laxmmi Bomb actress left her hair loose in waves.

Smokey eyes, filled-in brows with and nudish brown lips completed her makeup. Kiara looked like an ultimate goddess in her traditional look. But what has also grabbed eyeballs, is the whopping cost of the attire.

For the unversed, the lehenga is an Arpita Mehta designer piece. It costs Rs. 98,000. Well, we don’t know about ourselves, but this one might be totally affordable for a SOBO girl. Brb, we’re crying because we sure can’t afford it.

Kiara Advani recently opened up shooting barefoot in hot desserts for the Laxmmi Bomb song ‘Burjkhalifa.’

“Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in the snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun,” shared the actress.

Would you opt for Kiara Advani’s lehenga attire for this Diwali? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Disha Patani Oozes Oomph In A Sports Bra & It’s Totally A Go-To For Your Next Fitness Session!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube