Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in the best phase o their lives. The soon to be mommy and daddy are having a gala time in Dubai as the cricketer husband is busy with his IPL 2020 matches. The actress has always been active on social media and keeps updating fans about her whereabouts.

Advertisement

After the announcement f her pregnancy, fans cannot get enough of her baby bump pictures. They want to see more and more of Anushka and her cure baby bump. Catering to the demands of her fans, the actress posted yet another picture of her.

Advertisement

Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma took to her social media handles to share some alluring sunkissed pictures of herself. The pregnancy glow is for real, and we can witness that on her face. The Zero actress must have never looked so pretty before. Her picture is sending out such happy vibes that we cannot help but smile looking at it.

Check out the picture below:

Looking pretty as a peach, Anushka Sharma can be seen donning a comfy white tee underneath a stylish dungaree in the peach shade. She paired it perfectly with some classic white sneaker to elevate the entire fuss-free further yet so gorgeous look. The picture also captures some plants and a clear blue sky in the background. She captioned the image as “Pocketful of sunshine.”

Anushka surely is acing her maternity fashion game. We are sure many mommy-to-be’s must be taking cues on how to look stylish yet be comfortable. Recently the actress sported a black monokini and looked gorgeous. Her simple yet eye-catching fashion is grabbing all eyeballs.

Even though Virat Kohli can not be seen in the pictures we assume it must be him clicking Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, fans and her Bollywood colleagues continue to shower compliments for the diva. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap wrote in the comments, “ So cute ❤️” while Dia Mirza added some cutesy kissing and love emojis, followed by Mouni Roy and even Shamita Shetty.

What do you have to say about Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram pictures?

Must Read: Angad Bedi Spotted Vacationing With A Woman In Black Bikini; Neha Dhupia Quips, “Should I Be Worried?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube