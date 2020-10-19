Angad Bedi Spotted Vacationing With A Woman In Black Bikini; Neha Dhupia Quips, "Should I Be Worried?"

It seems the Maldives has become a go-to destination for Bollywood stars at the moment. Recently Mouni Roy, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan had made headlines for visiting the exotic place on their private vacation. Now following the bandwagon, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi has visited the Island country for their vacation.

Advertisement

The Tumhari Sulu actor recently shared a picture on Instagram, wherein she was seen sporting a gorgeous black bikini paired with a beach hat. Alongside her husband, Angad Bedi was also seen in shorts as they take a dig in an infinity pool. As Neha’s face was not visible in the picture, she shared the pic with a caption, “@angadbedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered … should I be worried ??? ”

Advertisement

Take a look at the picture here:

Ayushmann Khurrana‘s brother Aparshakti Khurrana, who is also an actor, has also joking commented on her post. He wrote, “He is dead aapppppan saare bhabhiii jiii naaaaal with fullllll suppppport,” followed by some emojis.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi also shared a similar picture on his Instagram page with Neha’s face visible in it. He captioned his post, “#Maldives state of mind! With the Mrs. @nehadhupia #vacation #holiday.”

He also recently shared an adorable video of his wife Neha Dhupia from the clean, blue waters of the Maldives. In the video, she can be seen putting in some efforts to climb on top of an inflated pool float. Sporting a red polka-dotted bikini with her hair tied up in a high ponytail, she can be seen falling off the float even though she is trying her best to get on top of it.

While she was also laughing at herself before giving up, Angad Bedi, in the background, is heard passing hilarious commentary about his wife’s inability to pull off the ‘float’ task.

Watch the video here:

Neha and Angad got married in a surprise wedding in 2018 and have a daughter, Mehr. Currently, Neha is hosting her chat show podcast No Filter Neha. On the other hand, Angad was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Must Read: Cirkus: Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty’s Angoor Remake Gets Its Title, Pooja Hegde Joins The Party – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube