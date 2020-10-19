Adipurush: Ajay Devgn Will NOT Play Lord Shiva In Prabhas Starrer: REPORTS

The casting coup for Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Om Raut directorial Adipurush has been making a booming buzz. Recently it was said that Ajay Devgn might join to cast to play Lord Shiva and it left the fans excited, taking the anticipation meter a level up. But today’s news might break your heart, as reports now claim that Ajay is NOT a part of the magnum opus and below is all you need to know about the same.

Considering Om Raut and Ajay’s last collaboration Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the stakes were too high if the two joined hands yet again. The film that starred Kajol and Said alongside Ajay earned a whopping 279.55 crores at the Box Office.

In that case, Ajay Devgn entering Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas was a big deal. It was being said that he is roped in to play Lord Shiva, to Prabhas’ Ram and Saif’s Ravana. But as per Bollywood Hungama those were just rumours and nothing else. The Golmaal star is not joining the magnum opus.

A source close to Ajay Devgn said, “After Saif’s name was announced, many thought that Om Raut will reunite with his Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior lead actor Ajay Devgn as well in Adipurush. However, there’s no truth to these reports. Ajay is not a part of Adipurush. He already has too many films on his plate. He has 10 days work left on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (co-starring Alia Bhatt)”.

Adding to the list of pending shoots for Ajay Devgn, the source said, “He has to complete the remaining shoot of Bhuj – The Pride Of India so that it’s ready for release on Disney+ Hotstar. And then he has to film for a major schedule of Maidaan. Not to forget, he also needs to focus on the films produced under his banner.”

This isn’t the first time a rumoured casting has made headlines about Adipurush. Before Ajay Devgn, it was speculated that Anushka Sharma is being finalised to play Sita in the film. Later it was confirmed that the actor is not in talks for any such role.

Om Raut directorial is based on the mythological epic and is scaled on a massive budget. The film will go on floors in 2021 and the pre-production is being carried out in full swing.

