The Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer horror flick The Bhootnii has been witnessing a poor run at the box office. On its 12th day, the film managed to cross 10 crores which is inevitably not enough. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 12th day.

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer earned 50 lakhs when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of 24% since the movie amassed 66 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to a mere 10.1 crores.

The Bhootnii has also opened to negative reviews from the critics and masses alike. This has heavily impacted the box office performance of the film. On top of it, it is also facing a stiff box office competition from films like Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, Raid 2, Hit: The Third Case and the Marvel film Thunderbolts*.

Here Is A Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Movie

Day 1- 1.19 crore

Day 2 – 1.03 crore

Day 3 – 1.27 crore

Day 4 – 1.23 crore

Day 5 – 89 lakhs

Day 6 – 94 Lakhs

Day 7- 74 Lakhs

Day 8- 50 Lakhs

Day 9- 49 Lakhs

Day 10- 66 Lakhs

Day 11- 66 Lakhs

Day 12- 50 Lakhs

Total – 10.1 crores

About The Film

Talking about the film, The Bhootnii has been directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, it also stars Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari and Aasif Khan in the lead roles. The plot is set on a college campus where a ghost named Mohabbat (played by Mouni Roy) haunts a tree and appears every Valentine’s Day. Her fixation on a student named Shantanu creates chaos, leading to the arrival of a ghost hunter named Baba (Sanjay Dutt), who steps in to bring things under control.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

