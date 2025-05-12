The Punjabi film Guru Nanak Jahaz is turning out to be a successful affair at the box office. On its 11th day, the film has achieved an important milestone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 11th day.

Guru Nanak Jahaz Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the movie amassed 29 lakhs. This was a slight growth of 24% since the film earned 22 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 4.03 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Guru Nanak Jahaz now comes to 4.75 crores. With this, the movie has ticked off an important milestone. With this, it has gone onto become the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Guru Nanak Jahaz has toppled the Jasmin Bhasin and Jai Randhawa starrer Badnaam to achieve this milestone. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Badnaam was around 3.95 crores. With its current India net collection of 4.03 crores, it has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Badnaam by 2%.

Now, Guru Nanak Jahaz needs 3.7 crores more to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It has to surpass the lifetime collection of the Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Akaal which came to 7.73 crores. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to tick off this milestone an reign supreme at the Punjwood box office.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Guru Nanak Jahaz, it has been directed by Sharan Art. Apart from Tarsem Jassar, it also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Harsharan Singh and Mark Bennington in the lead roles. The period drama explores the themes of racism and revolution.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 4: Asif Ali’s Film Shows A Slight Growth But Remains Below 2 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News