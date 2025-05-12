The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam film, Sarkeet is witnessing a dull pace at the box office. On its 4th day, the film managed to witness its highest day-wise collections till now. But it is still not enough. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 4

The Asif Ali starrer opened at 37 lakhs. On its second day, the movie saw a dip of 13% and amassed 32 lakhs. The film saw a slight rise in the collections of 25% and amassed 40 lakhs on its third day.

On its 4th day, the movie saw a decent growth of 40% and garnered 48 lakhs. The total India net collection of Sarkeet now comes to 1.57 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection amounts to 1.85 crores.

Sarkeet needs a positive word of mouth which might lead to a boost in the box office collections. The Asif Ali starrer has also received good reviews from the critics wherein the emotional subject and the performances has been praised. It will be interesting to see whether this will reflect in the box office collections in the coming days.

Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Box Office Collection Of Sarkeet

Day 1: 0.37 Crore

Day 2: 0.32 Crore

Day 3: 0.40 Crore

Day 4: 0.48 Crore

Total: 1.57 Crore

About The Film

Talking about the film, Sarkeet has been directed by Thamar KV. Apart from Asif Ali, the film also stars Divya Prabha, Orhan and Remya Suresh in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Govind Vasantha.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

