The Dileep starrer Malayalam comedy drama, Prince And Family is showing a slow but steady pace at the box office. Despite a mediocre opening, the film has shown an impressive growth on its second and third day. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the Dileep starrer earned 1.72 crores. This was a stellar growth of 63% since the movie amassed 1.05 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 3.67 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 4.33 crores. The film has managed to cross 3 crores on its 3rd day and is inching towards 4 crores. However, it still needs a positive word of mouth to witness a bigger boost in the collection.

Not only this but Prince And Family also witnessed a 14% lesser opening than Dileep’s last theatrical release, Pavi Caretaker. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to witness a growth in the collections on the coming days. It might be a challenge because some of the latest Malayalam releases have been doing quite well at the box office.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Of The Film:

Day 1: 0.90 Crore

Day 2: 1.05 Crore

Day 3: 1.72 Crore

Total: 3.67 Crore

About The Film

Talking about Prince And Family, the film has been directed by Binto Stephen. Apart from Dileep, the film also stars Raniya Raanaa, Siddiqui and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sanal Dev.

