The Dileep starrer Malayalam comedy drama, Prince And Family witnessed a decent opening at the box office. On the second day, the movie saw a substantial growth. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 2nd day.

Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 2

The Dileep starrer opened at 90 lakhs. It was a decent opening given the limited buzz surrounding the film. However, on its second day, the film managed to showcase a substantial growth.

Prince And Family amassed 1.05 crore on its 2nd day. This was a solid growth of around 16% on its second day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 1.95 crores.

It is now just 5 lakhs away from crossing 2 crores. The movie needs an adequate positive word of mouth to see a good growth in the coming days. Prince And Family witnessed a 14% lesser opening than Dileep’s last theatrical release, Pavi Caretaker.

The 2024 film, Pavi Caretaker opened at 1.05 crore at the box office. The film is currently at the 10th position in the list of the 10th biggest Malayalam openers of 2025. It has been a bitter sweet ride for the Malayalam film industry when it comes to the box office performances. It will be interesting to see whether Prince And Family manages to witness a sufficient growth in the coming days.

About The Film

Talking about Prince And Family, it has been directed by Binto Stephen. Apart from Dileep, the film also stars Raniya Raanaa, Siddiqui and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sanal Dev.

