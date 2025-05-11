The Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer horror comedy Subham witnessed a low opening on its first day. However, on its second day, it managed to witness some growth. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the movie on its 2nd day.

Subham Box Office Collection Day 2

The Samantha Ruth Prabhu-produced film earned 75 lakhs on its second day. This was a decent growth of around 33% since the movie opened at 56 lakhs on its first day. Not only this but the movie opened 34% lower than Tamannaah Bhatia’s last horror flick Odela 2 which was a disaster at the box office.

For the unversed, Odela 2 opened at 85 lakhs at the box office. The total India net collection of Subham now comes to 1.31 crore. The film is now inching towards 2 crores.

However, Subham needs a good positive word of mouth to witness a good growth in the collections. The opening for the film was lower than most of the Telugu films, except for Sarangapani Jathakam, Brahma Anandam, and Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. The movie also marks the debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a producer in the Tollywood industry.

The trailer of Subham received some positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. It was expected that the horror-comedy element coupled with the involvement with a big star like Samantha Ruth Prabhu would work wonders for the film. However, instead, it is struggling a little at the box office with its initial collections.

However, the coming days are crucial which will determine the fate of the film. Talking about Subham, it has been directed by Praveen Kandregula. It also stars Vamshidhar Goud, Shalini Kondepudi and Shriya Kontham in the lead roles.

