Basil Joseph’s Maranamass has reached the finish line but is not crossing with achieving the last milestone for the film it seems! In 31 days, the film stands at a total collection of 18.76 crore at the box office and is just a blink away from the next milestone!

5th Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025

Maranamass is the fifth most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. Mounted on a budget of 8 crore, it has churned out a profit of 134.5% at the box office against its total collection of 18.76 crore in 31 days.

Maranamass Box Office Day 31

On the 31st day, the film has still earned 1 lakh at the box office, and it has been earning a lakh per day for the last few days at the box office. The film was released in the theaters in a three-way clash with Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana, but it managed to survive brilliantly!

Will It Reach The Last Milestone?

The last milestone for the film is only 3 lakh away. Basil Joseph is only 3 lakh away from the profit of the 10th most profitable Indian film of 2025. The spot is claimed by Kudumbasthan with a profit of 134.9% at the box office.

Maranamass needs to earn a total of 18.79 crore to axe the profits of the Tamil film Kudumbasthan and become the tenth most profitable Indian film of 2025. Interestingly, Basil Joseph is the only actor to hold two spots in the top 10 lists, and Ponman also secured a spot on the list.

Chhaava: 373.1% Rekhachithram: 350% Court: State VS A Nobody: 306.4% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 273.8% Alappuzha Gymkhana *: 267% Ponman: 238.33% Madha Gaja Raja: 224.6% Dragon: 192.8% Officer On Duty: 143.08% Kudumbasthan: 134.9%

*denotes that the film is still running in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

