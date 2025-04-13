Malayalam box office is shining in its full glory as Alappuzha Gymkhana continues to earn despite new arrivals in other regional languages. Starring Naslen, the sports comedy stands at a total collection of 42.83 crore in India and 69.01 crore worldwide.

Gymkhana Box Office Day 7

The Telugu version of the film, Gymkhana stands at a total collection of 3.65 crore. On the seventh day, Thursday, May 1, the film earned 14 lakh with its Telugu version. Currently, the film is a long distance from the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Telugu box office – Premalu, which also stars Naslen.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 22

On the 22nd day, the third Thursday, May 1, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned 22 lakh at the box office. This was a jump from the previous day’s 19 lakh, and this jump was expected due to the Labor Day holiday!

Inching Towards The Most Profitable South Indian Film Of 2025

The most profitable South Indian film of 2025 is Rekhachithram, which was mounted on a budget of 6 crore, and earned 27 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 21 crore and registering a 350% return on investment!

Alappuzha Gymkhana Budget & Profit

Naslen’s sports comedy is mounted on a budget of 12 crore, and with a collection of 42.83 crore, it has churned out a profit of 30.83 crore at the box office, registering 257% return on investment. To surpass the profit of Rekhachithram, Naslen’s film needs a total collection of 54 crore. Currently, it is 11.2 crore away from this milestone!

