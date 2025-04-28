Naslen’s sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana has started roaring at the box office with its Telugu version as well. In three days, the film stands at a total collection of 2.77 crore with its Telugu version, despite a drop on Sunday!

While the Malayalam version of the film is inching closer to the 40 crore mark, the Telugu version might end the week at a probable 4 – 5 crore. Interestingly, the sports comedy by Khalid Rahman, is trending better than Naslen’s last film Premalu!

Gymkhana Box Office Day 3

Alappuzha Gymkhana’s Telugu version has netted 1.02 crore on its first Sunday, April 27. This is a drop of almost 3 lakh for Naslen‘s film at the box office from the previous day, which brought 1.05 crore.

Check out the three-day collection of sports comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 70 lakh

Day 2: 1.05 crore

Day 3: 1.02 crore

Total: 2.77 crore

Gymkhana VS Premalu Box Office

Interestingly, the weekend collection of Gymkhana is trending 58% higher than Naslen’s last Malayalam film, Premalu’s first weekend collection with its Telugu version! The Telugu version of Premalu, in three days, earned 1.75 crore at the box office.

Check out the three-day collection of the romantic comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 45 lakh

Day 2: 60 lakh

Day 3: 70 lakh

Total: 1.75 crore

Premalu is the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Tollywood box office, and its Telugu version is the best. The film, which is the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025, earned 12.04 crore at the box office with its Telugu version! It would be interesting to see if the Telugu version of Naslen’s latest film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, would beat the previous best, Premalu, which also starred him!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sarangapani Jathakam Box Office Day 3: Priyadarshi Pulikonda Earns 1520% Higher Than Entire Lifetime Collection Of His Last Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News